Monday TV Ratings: Bull, The Good Doctor, The Voice, Filthy Rich, Whose Line

Published:

Bull TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Screen Grab/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Monday, November 16, 2020 ratingsNew episodes: The Neighborhood, Bob ♥ Abishola, All Rise, Bull, The Voice, Weakest Link, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Dancing with the Stars, The Good Doctor, LA’s Finest, and Filthy RichReruns: Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?



