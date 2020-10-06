Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, The Good Lord Bird is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by James McBride. The show stars Ethan Hawke, Joshua Caleb Johnson, Ellar Coltrane, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Beau Knapp, Nick Eversman, Jack Alcott, Mo Brings Plenty, Daveed Diggs, David Morse, Steve Zahn, Maya Hawke, Wyatt Russell, and Orlando Jones. The story weaves a humorous, dramatic, and historical tapestry of Antebellum America, spotlighting the complicated and ever-changing racial, religious, and gender roles that make up the American identity. The story is told from the point of view of Henry “Onion” Shackleford (Johnson), a fictional enslaved boy who becomes a member of John Brown’s (Hawke) motley family of abolitionist soldiers during Bleeding Kansas. Onion eventually finds himself participating in the famous 1859 raid on the U.S. Armory at Harpers Ferry. Brown’s raid failed to initiate the slave revolt he intended but was the event that started the Civil War.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Good Lord Bird averages a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 251,000 viewers. Find out how The Good Lord Bird stacks up against other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

The Good Lord Bird is ending so, there won’t be a second season. Could the story be continued somehow? Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if Showtime will cancel or renew The Good Lord Bird. This seven-episode TV show was constructed as a close-ended mini-series. Could the story continue in some form? Perhaps, but it’s not likely. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Good Lord Bird cancellation or renewal news.



