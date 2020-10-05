Network: Showtime

Episodes: Seven (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: October 4, 2020 — November 15, 2020

Series status: Ending

Performers include: Ethan Hawke, Joshua Caleb Johnson, Ellar Coltrane, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Beau Knapp, Nick Eversman, Jack Alcott, Mo Brings Plenty, Daveed Diggs, David Morse, Steve Zahn, Maya Hawke, Wyatt Russell, and Orlando Jones.

TV show description:

A historical and humorous drama series, The Good Lord Bird is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by James McBride. The story weaves a humorous, dramatic, and historical tapestry of Antebellum America, spotlighting the complicated and ever-changing racial, religious, and gender roles that make up the American identity.

The story is told from the point of view of Henry “Onion” Shackleford (Johnson), a fictional enslaved boy who becomes a member of John Brown’s (Hawke) motley family of abolitionist soldiers during Bleeding Kansas. It’s a time when the state was a battleground between pro- and anti-slavery forces.

Onion eventually finds himself participating in the famous 1859 raid on the U.S. Armory at Harpers Ferry. Brown’s raid failed to initiate the slave revolt he intended but was the event that started the Civil War.

Other characters include Dutch Henry Sherman (Morse), abolitionist Frederick Douglass (Diggs), federal officer Jeb Stuart (Russell), Chase (Zahn), The Rail Man (Jones), Salmon Brown (Coltrane), and Annie Brown (Hawke).

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

