The Good Lord Bird: Season One Ratings

The Good Lord Bird TV show has been touted as a "limited series", though it seems that it's actually a mini-series with a clear ending.

A historical and humorous drama series, The Good Lord Bird is based on the 2013 novel of the same name by James McBride. The show stars Ethan Hawke, Joshua Caleb Johnson, Ellar Coltrane, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Beau Knapp, Nick Eversman, Jack Alcott, Mo Brings Plenty, Daveed Diggs, David Morse, Steve Zahn, Maya Hawke, Wyatt Russell, and Orlando Jones. The story weaves a humorous, dramatic, and historical tapestry of Antebellum America, spotlighting the complicated and ever-changing racial, religious, and gender roles that make up the American identity. The story is told from the point of view of Henry “Onion” Shackleford (Johnson), a fictional enslaved boy who becomes a member of John Brown’s (Hawke) motley family of abolitionist soldiers during Bleeding Kansas. Onion eventually finds himself participating in the famous 1859 raid on the U.S. Armory at Harpers Ferry. Brown’s raid failed to initiate the slave revolt he intended but was the event that started the Civil War.

