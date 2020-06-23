The Chi: Season Three Ratings

The first season of The Chi did really well in the ratings but saw a big drop in season two. Showtime doesn’t have to worry about ratings but, they do tell us how much viewer interest there is in a TV series and Showtime does care about that. In year three, series creator Lena Waithe will be on-screen in a multi-episode arc. Will the ratings rise? Will The Chi be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A drama series, The Chi stars Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, and series creator Lena Waithe. In season three, guest stars include Luke James, Michael V. Epps, Alani “La La” Anthony, Lil Rel Howery, Cedric Young, Kandi Burruss, and Curtiss Cook. The story explores life on Chicago’s South Side and the series is filmed entirely in Chi-Town. It follows a group of Chicagoans who, at first, are connected by circumstance, but they then develop a bond, due to their loneliness, thirst for atonement, and hunger for a more meaningful life.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of The Chi on Showtime averaged a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 398,000 viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



