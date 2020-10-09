On Becoming a God in Central Florida: Season One Ratings

Actress Kirsten Dunst has had a long and successful career in movies but is relatively new to starring in a television series. Now, she’s starring in On Becoming a God in Central Florida: on Showtime. How will it fare in the ratings? Will it be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned. *Status update below.

A Showtime dark comedy, On Becoming a God in Central Florida stars Dunst with Théodore Pellerin, Beth Ditto, Mel Rodriguez, Ted Levine, Usman Ally, Julie Benz, Melissa De Sousa, John Earl Jelks, Sharon Lawrence, Josh Fadem, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Alexander Skarsgård, and Mary Steenburgen. Taking place in a small Florida town near Orlando in the early 1990s, the show follows Krystal Stubbs (Dunst), a minimum wage employee at a waterpark. She’s looking for a better life and is willing to lie, cheat and con to get it. She works her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise (FAM), a cultish pyramid scheme that ruined her family in the first place. As Krystal dives deeper into FAM, things take on a very serious turn as the business and her actions begin to affect everyone that is close to her.

10/9/20 update: On Becoming a God in Central Florida has now been canceled after an initial season two renewal.