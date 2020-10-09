Vulture Watch

Can Krystal's show attract an audience while she attracts wealth? Has the On Becoming a God in Central Florida TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Showtime?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the Showtime premium channel, On Becoming a God in Central Florida stars Kirsten Dunst with Théodore Pellerin, Beth Ditto, Mel Rodriguez, Ted Levine, Usman Ally, Julie Benz, Melissa De Sousa, John Earl Jelks, Sharon Lawrence, Josh Fadem, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Alexander Skarsgård, and Mary Steenburgen. Taking place in a small Florida town near Orlando in the early 1990s, the show follows Krystal Stubbs (Dunst), a minimum wage employee at a waterpark. She’s looking for a better life and is willing to lie, cheat and con to get it. She works her way up the ranks of Founders American Merchandise (FAM), a cultish pyramid scheme that ruined her family in the first place. As Krystal dives deeper into FAM, things take on a very serious turn as the business and her actions begin to affect everyone that is close to her.





Season One Ratings

The first season of On Becoming a God in Central Florida averaged a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 185,000 viewers. Learn how On Becoming a God in Central Florida stacks up against the other Showtime TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

On Becoming a God in Central Florida was initially renewed for a second season, but that decision has been reversed. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will Showtime cancel or renew On Becoming a God in Central Florida for season two? The premiere drew very poor ratings (though it’s worth noting that the episodes had been released earlier online) but have seen some improvements since then. I’ll keep an eye on the Nielsens and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free On Becoming a God in Central Florida cancellation and renewal alerts.

10/9/20 update: On Becoming a God in Central Florida has now been canceled after an initial season two renewal.



