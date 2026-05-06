The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins: Season Two Renewal Set for NBC Comedy Series

Reggie’s journey to redemption will continue into the 2026-27 TV season. NBC has renewed The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins for a second season. The series’ first season of 10 episodes finished airing in in April.

A sports sitcom, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins TV show was created by Robert Carlock and Sam Means. It stars Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe, Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way, and Jalyn Hall. The story follows disgraced former football star Reggie Dinkins (Morgan) who is on a mission to rehabilitate his image with the help of award-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin (Radcliffe). In order to earn back the admiration of his fans and the respect of his family, Reggie will also have to confront the ghosts of his past. Other characters include Monica (Alexander), Reggie’s ex-wife, business manager, and agent; Brina (Way), Reggie’s fiancée; Reggie and Monica’s son, Carmelo (Hall); and Rusty (Moynihan), Reggie’s former teammate and best friend.

Airing primarily on Monday nights, the first season of Reggie Dinkins averaged a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.24 million viewers (includes Fast Affiliates data). The series is NBC’s highest-rated series in the demo this season but it’s worth noting that the premiere episode got a big boost from following an NFL game.

The comedy will return at some point next season and is expected to have another 10 episodes.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Reggie Denkins series on NBC? Are you glad this show has been renewed for a second season?

