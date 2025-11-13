The Paper: Season One Ratings + Viewer Votes

The Office was a very successful show for NBCUniversal so, in the current climate, it seemed only a matter of time before we’d get a spin-off. The Paper launched on Peacock and it was soon renewed for a second season. While we don’t have to wonder if it will be cancelled, it’s unknown if season two will also air on NBC. Will it return to the peacock network for a second year? Stay tuned.

A mockumentary series, The Paper TV show was created by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman. A spin-off of The Office, the program stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo,Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, and Oscar Nunez. Set in Toledo, Ohio, the story follows the same documentary crew that followed workers at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. This time they’re following those who are trying to save the Toledo Truth Teller, a declining Midwestern newspaper. Ned Sampson (Gleeson) is the paper’s new editor-in-chief and Esmeralda Grand (Impacciatore), the brash managing editor. Others include compositor Mare Pritti (Frei); ad sales rep Detrick Moore (Gregg); accountants Adelola Olofin (Ikumelo) and Adam Cooper (Edelman); circulation department staffer Nicole Lee (Young); corporate strategist Ken Davies (Key); and head accountant Oscar Martinez (Nunez), who previously worked at Dunder Mifflin in Scranton.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Your Ratings (aka Viewer Votes)

TV SHOW STATUS The Paper has been renewed for a second season on Peacock. Stay tuned for further updates.

