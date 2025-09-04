The Paper: Season Two; Early Renewal Announced for New Peacock Comedy Series

The Paper premiered today on Peacock, but viewers do not need to worry about the future of the series. Peacock has already renewed the comedy for a second season.

Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore announced the renewal during their appearance on The Today Show on Wednesday.

Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, and Oscar Nuñez also star in the series, which is a sequel to The Office and follows the same documentary crew from that series on their next project.

The premiere date for season two of The Paper will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you watching The Paper today? Are you glad it has been renewed for a second season?