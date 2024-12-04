Bel-Air: Season Four; Peacock Reboot Series Renewed for Final Season

Bel-Air will return for one more season. Peacock has renewed the reimaging of the classic NBC sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, for a fourth and final season. Season three finished airing on October 3rd.

Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan L. Jones, and Simone Joy Jones star in the Peacock series, which is a dramatic take on the sitcom.

Season three had Will and his friends enjoying summertime in Bel-Air, but it was not all fun in the sun. Peacock shared the following about season three:

“In season three, school’s out for the summer, and Will is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn’t just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger. As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews. Can a partnership of such extremes work? Pressure at work and home will also pose challenges for Viv and Phil. How does a couple hold strong when their lives are at sea? Hilary’s romantic journey with LaMarcus will face some shocking hurdles, and Ashley’s views on romance will start to blossom as she comes of age the summer before she starts high school, and Geoffrey’s London past will come a little too close to home.”

The premiere date for season four of Bel-Air will be announced later. An announcement video featuring the cast is below.

