NCIS: Tony and Ziva: Paramount+ Releases Key Art and Premiere Date for NCIS Spin-Off Series

NCIS: Tony and Ziva has a premiere date. The NCIS spin-off is set to arrive in September. Paramount+ has released new key art and a trailer for the series.

Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly, Isla Gie, Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Nassima Benchicou, Julian Ovenden, Terence Maynard, Lara Rossi, and James D’Arcy star in the series, which follows the couple as they raise their daughter.

Paramount+ revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“Paramount+ revealed today the premiere date and official key art for the highly anticipated original series NCIS: TONY & ZIVA. The 10-episode series is the newest installment of the global NCIS franchise and will premiere on Thursday, September 4, with three episodes, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and Japan. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays, with the season finale on October 23. “We’re beyond excited to finally share Tony and Ziva’s next chapter with the incredible fans around the world who never stopped believing this day would come,” said stars and executive producers Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly. “Returning to these roles together on screen after more than a decade has been an unforgettable journey packed with lies, spies, danger, desire…..and self-driving murder cars. (Don’t worry, that last one will make sense soon). This is one wild ride you won’t want to miss, and as they say in Paris: Accrochez-vous bien!“ NCIS: TONY & ZIVA picks up after Ziva’s supposed death when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter. Years later, Ziva was discovered alive, leading her to complete one final mission with NCIS before she was reunited with Tony and their daughter in Paris. Since then – and where we find them in NCIS: TONY & ZIVA – Tony and Ziva have been raising their daughter, Tali, together. When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after. NCIS: TONY & ZIVA stars Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly, Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Lara Rossi, Isla Gie, Nassima Benchicou, Terence Maynard, Julian Ovenden, and James D’Arcy. John McNamara serves as showrunner. The series is executive produced by John McNamara, Cote de Pablo, Michael Weatherly, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, Shelley Meals, and Mairzee Almas. The series is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.”

