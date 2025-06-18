The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball: Hulu Unveils Premiere Date and Trailer for Animated Sequel Series

Gumball is finally returning to the small screen. The animated sequel series, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball, is set to arrive on Hulu next month. The original series aired on Cartoon Network for six seasons.

Hulu revealed the following about the revival series:

“Hulu has debuted the official key art for “The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball”, a continuation of the BAFTA Children’s and Annie Award-winning series “The Amazing World of Gumball.” Revealed in the new art is the announcement that “The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball,” produced by Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, will launch Monday, July 28, exclusively on Hulu. SYNOPSIS: Welcome back to Elmore, where the laws of reality are a joke, and family life is anything but ordinary. Whether he’s battling an evil fast-food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants – Gumball Watterson drags his brother Darwin, sister Anais, and the rest of the town of Elmore along for the ride. With even wilder stories, bigger twists, and surreal humor, the show is so amazing that they had to rename it! Created and executive produced by Ben Bocquelet, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is a quarter-hour animated comedy series that blends an eclectic mix of media styles – including 2D & 3D animation, CGI, puppetry, photorealism and live action – into a wildly imaginative world defined by its vibrant visual style and sharp meta humour. Matt Layzell and Erik Fountain serve as Executive Producers and Series Directors. The Composer for the series is Xav Clarke and Joe Sparrow serves as Art Director. The stellar voice cast includes Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Gumball’s younger brother Darwin, Kinza Syed Khan as younger sister Anais, Teresa Gallagher as Gumball’s mother Nicole, and Dan Russell as his father Richard, and many more.”

The key art and trailer for the animated series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the sequel series on Hulu?