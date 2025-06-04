Prison Break: Priscilla Delgado Joins Cast of Pilot for New Series

The Prison Break sequel series has rounded out its cast. Priscella Delgado has been added as the final series regular role for the cast. She joins the previously cast Emily Browning, Lukas Gage, Drake Rodger, Clayton Cardenas, JR Bourne, Myles Bullock, and Georgie Flores.

Deadline revealed that she will play “Cheyenne, a female inmate at one of the deadliest prisons in America.”

This new Hulu series will be set in the same universe as the original Prison Break, but it will not involve any of the characters from the original series, which aired for five seasons on FOX.

This series is still in development and has not yet been officially ordered. Production on the pilot will start next week.

What do you think? Do you want to return to the world of Prison Break?