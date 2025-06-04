Haunted Hotel: Netflix Unveils Premiere Date and Photos from Ghostly Animated Series

Haunted Hotel, previously known as The Undervale, has its premiere date. The animated series will arrive on Netflix in September.

Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides, and Jimmi Simpson star as the voice cast in this series from Matt Roller.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“A single mother of two struggles to run a haunted hotel with the help of her estranged brother, who is now one of the ghosts haunting the hotel and thinks the other ghosts have some pretty good ideas.”

Roller said the following about the series, according to Tudum:

“I’m thrilled to be working with Netflix and an amazingly talented cast and crew to bring to life the stories of the dead, the evil, and the struggling hospitality workers at the Undervale Hotel.” Billy Wee, Netflix Director of Adult Animation, also spoke about the series. He said, “Haunted Hotel is wildly inventive and I’m very grateful to Matt, Chris, Dan, and their team for bringing their talents to Netflix. They are phenomenal collaborators and I can’t wait for fans all over the world to experience this hilarious show.”

More photos from the series are below. The series arrives on September 19th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this animated series on Netflix this fall?