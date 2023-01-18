The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle: Netflix Cancels Order for Series from Sophie Petzal

The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle is not headed to Netflix after all. The streaming service has canceled its plans for the series from Sophie Petzal. The series was announced in December 2020, but it never went into production, per Variety.

The series is based on a novel by Stuart Turton, and he initially announced the cancellation on social media, but he later deleted the tweet. He said the following:

“Alright pals, I come bearing bad news. Netflix has canned its plans to make a telly adaptation of ‘Seven Deaths.’ Sad news, but thems the breaks. We’re looking for another home for it, but the focus at the minute is making sure it’s f******g brilliant when it does arrive.”

The series was described as a “high-concept murder mystery set during a weekend party at a crumbling mansion where the narrator must repeat the same day over and over again until he can identify the killer of the beautiful young heiress, Evelyn Hardcastle, and break the cycle.”

What do you think? Did you plan to watch The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle on Netflix? Will you watch it if it lands on another outlet?