Has Netflix ordered up another magical season? Is The Order TV show cancelled or renewed for a second season on Netflix?



A campy Netflix horror drama, The Order stars Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Matt Frewer, Sam Trammell, and Max Martini. The series unfolds at the fictional Belgrave University and centers on freshman Jack Morton (Manley), a new initiate into the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose. Although Jack’s father, Edward Coventry (Martini) is Grand Magus of the Order, Jack’s real motive in joining the magic society is to avenge the death of his mother. As he digs into his family’s secrets, Jack discovers a secret war between the Order and the Knights of Saint Christopher — werewolves who dedicate themselves to combating the dark arts.



Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew The Order for season two. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and press releases and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Order cancellation or renewal news.

3/28/19 update: Netflix has renewed The Order for a second season.



