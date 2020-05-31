Vulture Watch
What’s This TV Show About?
A campy Netflix horror drama, The Order stars Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Matt Frewer, Sam Trammell, and Max Martini. The series unfolds at the fictional Belgrave University and centers on freshman Jack Morton (Manley), a new initiate into the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose. Although Jack’s father, Edward Coventry (Martini) is Grand Magus of the Order, Jack’s real motive in joining the magic society is to avenge the death of his mother. As he digs into his family’s secrets, Jack discovers a secret war between the Order and the Knights of Saint Christopher — werewolves who dedicate themselves to combating the dark arts.
Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Netflix will cancel or renew The Order for season two. For now, I’ll keep an eye on the trades and press releases and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Order cancellation or renewal news.
3/28/19 update: Netflix has renewed The Order for a second season.
What do you think? Are you glad that The Order TV show has been renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Netflix had cancelled this TV series, instead?
The show is interesting. It does need more. Werewolves and magic users have been done a lot. Add other creatures. There is a host of super natural creatures that could make the show even better. Have some other groups enter that make the magic users a small piece, not the entire focus of the show. Make it a part of the new addition that these other communities-Schools are trying to steal students from the Order and the knights. After all seeking more power is part of the goal of the show.
I really enjoyed the show and thats saying something when I really disliked the whole Twilight frenzy not so long ago! It was quirky in a good way and bar the whole werewolf and magic stuff reminded my of my own university days (in England). Like a good book getting to the end is like losing a friend so hopefully there will be a new chapter. I did think the ending was a little weak, like characters all waking up from a dream cliché, but if there is to be a season 2 I suppose it does set things up nicely.
