The Order: Cancelled; No Season Three for Netflix Horror Series (Reactions)

Scary news for fans of The Order TV series. Netflix has cancelled the campy horror drama series so there won’t be a third season. Series creator Dennis Heaton broke the news on Twitter.

The Order stars Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Louriza Tronco, Adam DiMarco, Devery Jacobs, Thomas Elms, and Katharine Isabelle. The series begins at the fictional Belgrave University and centers on freshman Jack Morton (Manley), a new initiate into the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose. Although Jack’s father, Edward Coventry (Martini), is Grand Magus of the Order, Jack’s real motive in joining the magic society is to avenge the death of his mother. As he digs into his family’s secrets, Jack discovers a secret war between the Order and the Knights of Saint Christopher — werewolves who dedicate themselves to combating the dark arts. In the second season, The Knights struggle to regain their memories stolen from them by The Order and they crave retribution. But vengeance is hard to plan when you’re also fighting murderous magicians, strange new cults, and life-threatening demons.

The first season of The Order was released in March 2019 and the second season was released in June 2020. There have been 20 episodes in all.

Revealing that the show had been cancelled, series creator, writer, and executive producer Heaton wrote, “For two seasons I was honored to work with an incredible cast and crew on The Order for Netflix. It is one of the best experiences of my career. Unfortunately, we aren’t returning, but I will always cherish the memories and the props I stole. Thank you all for watching.”

To help give viewers some closure, Heaton added, “PS – Jack was totally going to raise Alyssa from the dead, but she was going to come back wrong. Like, Pet Sematary wrong. Probably possessed by Zecchia. And a whole bunch of other corpses were coming back with her.” When a viewer inquired about Vera’s magic, Heaton replied, “That was going to be a longer haul, but she’d get it back. And god help us all…”

Tronco responded to Heaton’s post:

#TheOrder family. At least I don’t have to feel guilty about all of The Order mugs I took from the office anymore. Love u guys and thank you for being a part of the journey 🤍 xx Gabrielle Fucking Dupres — Louriza Tronco (@LourizaTronco) November 14, 2020

