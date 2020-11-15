Network: Netflix.

Episodes: 20 (hour).

Seasons: Two.

TV show dates: March 7, 2019 — June 18, 2020.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Matt Frewer, Sam Trammell, Max Martini, Adam DiMarco, Louriza Tronco, Thomas Elms, Aaron Hale, Devery Jacobs, and Katharine Isabelle.

TV show description:

From creators Dennis Heaton and Shelley Eriksen, The Order TV show is a campy campus horror series, which unfolds at the fictional Belgrave University. The story centers on freshman Jack Morton (Manley), a new initiate into the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose. Although Jack’s father, Edward Coventry (Martini) is Grand Magus of the Order, Jack’s real motive in joining is to avenge the death of his mother — at the urging of the working class grandfather (Frewer) who raised him.

A beautiful sophomore, Alyssa Drake (Grey), is not just Jack’s orientation leader, she’s also his mentor in the Order — his tour guide into this mysterious magical world, replete with monsters. On the hunt for his family’s secrets, Jack discovers a secret war between the Order and the Knights of Saint Christopher — werewolves who dedicate themselves to combating the dark arts.

Series Finale:

Episode #20

After having their memories wiped, Vera plans to induct the Knights into the Order, but they prove to be hard to control.

First aired: June 18, 2020.

