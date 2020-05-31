The Order: Season Two Coming to Netflix in June

A new season of The Order is finally coming. Season one aired in 2019, and the series was renewed shortly after its premiere. The new season will arrive in June, and fans of the series will see 10 brand new episodes.

Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Matt Frewer, Sam Trammell and Max Martini star in the Netflix series, which will return on June 18.

No details about the plot of the second season of The Order were revealed.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Will you watch season two?