Tomb Raider: Prime Video Orders Series Based on Iconic Video Game

The world of Tomb Raider is headed to Prime Video. The streaming service has ordered a new series based on the iconic video game franchise. Amazon Games is currently working on a new video game as well.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is set to write and executive produce the new series, which will follow world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft on her adventures worldwide.

Prime Video revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Today, at its inaugural upfront presentation, Prime Video announced that it has ordered a Tomb Raider series with Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) set as writer and executive producer. The series is based on the iconic Tomb Raider video game franchise, which follows the adventures of world-famous archaeologist and adventurer Lara Croft. The project comes as part of a deal between Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios, originating through dj2’s first-look deal with the studio, to develop additional Tomb Raider stories into series and films. Tomb Raider will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Prime has all your entertainment and streaming needs in a single membership. Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games have previously announced a collaboration to develop and publish a new multiplatform Tomb Raider game. The as-yet untitled game is a single-player, narrative-driven action-adventure that is an all new, next chapter to Lara Croft’s legendary explorations in the Tomb Raider franchise. “If I could tell my teenage self this was happening I think she’d explode. Tomb Raider has been a huge part of my life and I feel incredibly privileged to be bringing it to television with such passionate collaborators. Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all,” said Phoebe Waller-Bridge. “I’m so happy to announce that we have ordered the epic, globetrotting series Tomb Raider from the incredibly gifted Emmy-award winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge and the team at Crystal Dynamics,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios.” Fans and newcomers can look forward to exhilarating adventures that honor the legacy of this iconic character.” “Amazon MGM Studios and Amazon Games are incredible collaborators with a massive reach across the globe enabling us to expand our Tomb Raider franchise with multiple new adventures and a shared passion for creating impactful, entertaining, emotional experiences for players and viewers throughout every facet of this universe,” said Scot Amos, Head of Studio at Crystal Dynamics. “These timeless stories span all media platforms to meet audiences where they want to engage with Tomb Raider; it’s a critical step towards our future with fans everywhere.” The series is executive produced by Crystal Dynamics, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Jenny Robbins through Wells Street Productions, Dmitri M. Johnson through dj2 Entertainment, Michael Scheel, and Legendary Television. Amanda Greenblatt and Ryan Andolina are consulting producers under their Star Party banner. The series is produced by Crystal Dynamics and Amazon MGM Studios.”

The premiere date and additional details about this new series will be announced later.

