Scavengers Reign: Cancelled by Max; Animated Sci-Fi Series Not Getting a Second Season

Scavengers Reign will not be returning for a second season. Per Deadline, Max has canceled the animated sci-fi series after one season. Joe Bennett and Charles Huettner co-created the series.

The series, which stars Sunita Mani, Wunmi Mosaku, Alia Shawkat, Bob Stephenson, and Ted Travelstead, follows the crew of a deep space freighter after it crashes on a planet.

While the series will not continue on Max, the first season will begin airing on Netflix on May 31.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this animated series? Were you hoping for a second season?