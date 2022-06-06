The Midnight Gospel: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Two for Adult Animated Series

The Midnight Gospel will not be returning for a second season. Netflix has canceled the adult animated series, per co-creator Duncan Trussell. He revealed news of the cancellation on his Twitter account, and the show will not return.

Featuring the voices of Duncan Trussell and Phil Hendrie, the series follows a spacecaster named Clancy Gilroy as he travels to various dimensions and interviews people for his spacecast.

Check out the messages about The Midnight Gospel from Trussell’s Twitter below.

The Midnight Gospel was cancelled by Netflix. https://t.co/36X8Vhv5Lb — Duncan Trussell (@duncantrussell) June 3, 2022

In my mind there’s one more season but the sentient glass “deciding” cube they keep in their catacombs vibrated “No more.” And it’s hard to argue with a cube. — Duncan Trussell (@duncantrussell) June 3, 2022

PS I’m so lucky that the folks at @netflix rolled the dice and let us make such a strange show. They were supremely supportive all the way through and I’ll love them forever for it. ❤️❤️❤️ — Duncan Trussell (@duncantrussell) June 3, 2022

They own the rights so it’s 💀 — Duncan Trussell (@duncantrussell) June 3, 2022

What do you think? Did you watch The Midnight Gospel on Netflix? Did you want to watch a second season?