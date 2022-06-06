Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

The Midnight Gospel: Cancelled by Netflix; No Season Two for Adult Animated Series

by Regina Avalos,

The Midnight Gospel TV show on Netflix: (canceled or renewed?)

The Midnight Gospel will not be returning for a second season. Netflix has canceled the adult animated series, per co-creator Duncan Trussell. He revealed news of the cancellation on his Twitter account, and the show will not return.

Featuring the voices of Duncan Trussell and Phil Hendrie, the series follows a spacecaster named Clancy Gilroy as he travels to various dimensions and interviews people for his spacecast.

Check out the messages about The Midnight Gospel from Trussell’s Twitter below.

What do you think? Did you watch The Midnight Gospel on Netflix? Did you want to watch a second season?



Canceled and renewed TV show
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x