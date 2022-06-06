FBI: Most Wanted: Season Four; Miguel Gomez Leaves CBS Drama Ahead of 2022-23 Season

FBI: Most Wanted is losing another member of its cast. Miguel Gomez will not return for the upcoming fourth season of the procedural series. He joined the Dick Wolf drama during season two and played Special Agent Ivan Ortiz.

A procedural drama, FBI: Most Wanted is a spin-off of the FBI TV series. In addition to Gomez, the show stars Dylan McDermott, Alexa Davalos, Roxy Sternberg, and Keisha Castle-Hughes. The story focuses on the work of the Fugitive Task Force, a team that tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list. The highly skilled agents function as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.

Deadline revealed the following about the Gomez’s departure from the CBS drama:

“The recent Season 3 finale provided a suitable ending to the arc of Ortiz, a former LAPD Gang Unit officer born and raised in Los Angeles who, after a stint with the FBI’s counter-terror unit in Washington, DC, joined the team that tracks down the country’s most wanted fugitives. In the finale, which aired last week, Ortiz returned to Los Angeles to take care of his ailing father.”

This fall, FBI: Most Wanted will return for its fourth season on Tuesday nights on CBS. The series has already been renewed for a fifth year (the 2023-24 season).

