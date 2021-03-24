FBI: Most Wanted: Season Three Renewal Announced for CBS TV Show

LaCroix and his team will stay on the trail of criminals in the 2021-22 television season. CBS has renewed the FBI: Most Wanted TV show for a third season.

Airing on Tuesday nights, FBI: Most Wanted is a spin-off of the FBI TV series. The show stars Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Nathaniel Arcand with Lorne Cardinal, Irene Bedard, and Terry O’Quinn in recurring roles. The story focuses on the work of the Fugitive Task Force, a team that tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list. The highly skilled agents function as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice. Jess LaCroix (McMahon), a seasoned but enigmatic agent, oversees the team which includes former NPPD detective Sheryll Barnes (Sternberg); data analyst Hana Gibson (Castle-Hughes); Army intel veteran Kenny Crosby (Lutz); and deadly marksman Clinton Skye (Arcand).

The second season of FBI: Most Wanted averages a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.75 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 21% in the demo and down by 18% in viewership. Nine episodes have aired so far this season.

Today, CBS also renewed FBI for a fourth season and ordered another spin-off, FBI: International. All three TV shows will be part of the network’s 2021-22 season schedule and the new FBI: International series will launch as part of a three-series crossover.

