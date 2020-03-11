FBI: Most Wanted: Season One Ratings

Dick Wolf has created and executive produced the very successful Law & Order and Chicago franchises for NBC and, in 2018, he launched the FBI series on CBS. The show has performed well in the ratings for the network and, not surprisingly, this has led to CBS launching a spin-off, FBI: Most Wanted. Will this be one of the rare Dick Wolf series to be cancelled after a single year or, will it be renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A crime drama, FBI: Most Wanted is a spin-off of the FBI TV series. The show stars Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Nathaniel Arcand with Yaya Gosselin and Lorne Cardinal in recurring roles. The story focuses on the work of the Fugitive Task Force, a team that tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list. The highly skilled agents function as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice. Jess LaCroix (McMahon), a seasoned but enigmatic agent, oversees the team which includes former NPPD detective Sheryll Barnes (Sternberg); data analyst Hana Gibson (Castle-Hughes); Army intel veteran Kenny Crosby, (Lutz); and deadly marksman Clinton Skye (Arcand).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

