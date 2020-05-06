FBI: Most Wanted: Season Two Ordered for 2020-21 Season on CBS

CBS wants more of FBI: Most Wanted for 2020-21. The network just announced they’ve renewed the crime drama TV show for a second season.

The FBI: Most Wanted series focuses on the work of the Fugitive Task Force, a team that tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list. The cast includes Julian McMahon, Kellan Lutz, Roxy Sternberg, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Nathaniel Arcand with Yaya Gosselin and Lorne Cardinal in recurring roles.

The first season of FBI: Most Wanted averaged a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.04 million viewers. That makes FBI: Most Wanted one of CBS‘ top-10 highest-rated series for the 2019-20 season.

The first season of FBI: Most Wanted wrapped last night and is comprised of 14 episodes. We’ll have to wait to find out when season two will premiere.

What do you think? Have you seen FBI: Most Wanted? Will you watch season two on CBS?