The Unicorn: Season Two; CBS Renews Walton Goggins Comedy TV Series

Fans of The Unicorn won’t be disappointed. CBS just announced they’ve renewed the TV show for a second season for the 2020-21 broadcast season.

The Unicorn comedy series stars Walton Goggins as Wade, a widower and single parent who finds he is a hot commodity when he begins dating again. The cast also includes Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson, Ruby Jay, Makenzie Moss, and Devin Bright.

The first season of The Unicorn, which wrapped in March, averaged a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.66 million viewers. Though it underperformed when compared to CBS’ established Thursday night comedies, The Unicorn is among the top CBS TV shows for the 2019-20 broadcast season.

What do you think? Have you seen The Unicorn TV show? Will you watch season two on CBS?