The Unicorn: Season Two Ratings



Last season, CBS cancelled Carol’s Second Act and Man with a Plan but chose to renew The Unicorn. Will this single-camera comedy continue to have good fortune or, will its luck run out? Will The Unicorn be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

The Unicorn stars Walton Goggins, Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson, Ruby Jay, Makenzie Moss, and Devin Bright. Following the loss of his wife, Wade (Goggins) is now the single parent to their adolescent daughters, Grace (Jay) and Natalie (Moss). With the encouragement of his kids and close friends like Forrest (Corddry), Delia (Watkins), Ben (Miller), and Michelle (Robinson), Wade decides to try dating again. To his amazement, Wade is told that he’s considered a hot commodity in the dating world and the perfect single guy, aka a “unicorn”. He’s employed, attractive, and has a proven track record of commitment. Thanks to the support of his little girls and his friends, Wade is hoping to find happiness again and puts himself and his healing heart out into the world.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

11/13 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season one of The Unicorn on CBS averaged a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.66 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like The Unicorn TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?