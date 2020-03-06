Menu

The Unicorn: Has the CBS Sitcom Been Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two on CBS?

by Telly Vulture

The Unicorn TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 2?

The Television Vulture is watching the The Unicorn TV show on CBSCan this freshman sitcom survive? Has The Unicorn TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Unicorn, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

A single-camera comedy series on CBS, The Unicorn stars Walton Goggins, Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, Omar Miller, Maya Lynne Robinson, Ruby Jay, Makenzie Moss, and Devin Bright. A year ago, Wade (Goggins) lost his wife and he is now the single parent to their adolescent daughters, Grace (Jay) and Natalie (Moss). With the encouragement of his kids and close friends like Forrest (Corddry), Delia (Watkins), Ben (Miller), and Michelle (Robinson), Wade decides to try dating again. To his amazement, Wade is told that he’s considered a hot commodity in the dating world and the perfect single guy, aka a “unicorn”. He’s employed, attractive, and has a proven track record of commitment. Thanks to the support of his little girls and his friends, Wade is hoping to find happiness again and puts himself and his healing heart out into the world.
 

The first season of The Unicorn is averaging a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.66 million viewers. Find out how The Unicorn stacks up against other CBS TV shows.
 

As of March 7, 2020, The Unicorn has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Will CBS cancel or renew The Unicorn for season two? The network has high standards for its sitcoms and I’m thinking that this one’s ratings aren’t good enough to score a renewal. I’ll keep an eye on the ratings and update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Unicorn cancellation or renewal news.
 

L hawk
Reader
L hawk

I LOVE this show!!! It’s hilarious!!!

March 2, 2020 7:12 pm
Linlin
Reader
Linlin

Unicorn does it accurately portray grief, dating and family. Encouraging kids to sell stuff their mom gave them is nauseating. Show should be cancelled asap.

January 23, 2020 10:31 pm
Lou Ann
Reader
Lou Ann

I don’t like the show at all , cancel , please !!!

December 19, 2019 8:34 pm
Carol
Reader
Carol

I ABSOLUTELY HATE this show (unicorn) it is boring the cast doesn’t work and depressing PLEASE take it off ASAP

January 9, 2020 2:04 pm
BellaMia
Reader
BellaMia

I love Walton Goggins, but this show is horrible.

November 23, 2019 9:40 am
Rick
Reader
Rick

I think it could do ok. It has a good flowing.

November 7, 2019 11:30 pm
good show
Reader
good show

sadly this show wont make it past 1 season, if it lasts that long

September 29, 2019 10:36 am
