Virgin River: Season Two Coming to Netflix in November

Virgin River is ready to kick off its second season on Netflix next month. A teaser for the upcoming episodes has also been released, and it includes a small glimpse as to what is to come on the series, per The Wrap.

Netflix first announced the return of the series on Twitter. New episodes of the romance drama will arrive on November 27th. Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Colin Lawrence, Grayson Gurnsey, and Sarah Dugdale star in the drama series.

Season two of Virgin River will include “Engagement. Babies. Heartbreak. Murder. For a small town, Virgin River has its fair share of drama — and Mel Monroe is often in the middle of it.”

Check out the announcement from Netflix below.

The Virgin River moments in the November preview video below start at 3:34.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Virgin River on Netflix? Do you plan to watch season two next month?