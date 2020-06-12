Menu

Virgin River: Season Two; Ben Hollingsworth Promoted to Netflix Series Regular

by Regina Avalos,

Virgin River TV show on Netflix: (canceled or renewed?)

Virgin River is making another casting move before it returns for its second season. Ben Hollingsworth has seen his character promoted to series regular status. Fans will see more of his character, Dan Brady, during the second season.

Deadline said the following about his character on the Netflix series:

“Hollingsworth’s Dan Brady is Jack’s (Martin Henderson) old Marine comrade who turns up in Jack’s life like a bad penny. Jack is anxious to help Brady – he feels an ongoing responsibility toward all the men who served under his command. However, Brady is light-fingered, untrustworthy, and deceptive, a fact that Preacher is well aware of, even if Jack continues to make excuses for his old friend.”

The show’s cast also features Alexandra Breckenridge, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Jenny Cooper, Colin Lawrence, and Daniel Gillies.

A return date for Virgin River has not been revealed.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Virgin River? Are you excited to see more of Hollingsworth during season two?


