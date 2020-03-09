Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season One Ratings

Television’s last musical dramedy series, The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, attracted a devoted but small audience so the ratings were always very low. How will Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist perform for NBC? Will the offbeat series be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Peter Gallagher, and Mary Steenburgen with Lauren Graham as a special guest star. Zoey Clarke (Levy) is a whip-smart computer coder who’s making her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts, and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers and complete strangers – through popular songs.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/9 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?