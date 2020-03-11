Vulture Watch

Is this show music to the audience’s ears? Has the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Peter Gallagher, and Mary Steenburgen with Lauren Graham as a special guest star. Zoey Clarke (Levy) is a whip-smart computer coder who’s making her way in San Francisco. After an unusual event, Zoey, who always preferred podcasts over pop songs, suddenly starts to hear the innermost wants, thoughts, and desires of the people around her – her family, co-workers and complete strangers – through popular songs.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist averages a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.12 million viewers. Find out how Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 11, 2020, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist for season two? The traditional ratings are quite low but I think the streaming numbers may be enough to save this series. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist cancellation or renewal news.



Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?