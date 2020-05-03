Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season Two? NBC Series Creator Is “Cautiously Optimistic”

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will air its season one finale later tonight on NBC, and the man in charge is hoping fans will see a second season of the dramedy next season, even if we don’t know when next season will arrive yet.

Austin Winsberg spoke with TV Line about the future of the NBC series. He said the following:

“I am cautiously optimistic for a Season 2. I had to pitch Season 2 to [NBC execs] two-and-a-half weeks ago, so I have fully mapped out all of Season 2. The network was very happy with the creative direction. They’re very happy with the show in general. There’s just a lot for [NBC] to figure out because the world is put on hold, and they don’t know when shooting’s allowed to start again and what their needs are going to be. But I know we have a lot of internal support, and we have a lot of nice external support, as well. So I think we’re all feeling cautiously optimistic for more.”

So far, season one of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist has averaged 2 million viewers per episode.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist? Do you want a second season?