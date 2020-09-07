Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season Two; Four Actors to Be NBC Series Regulars

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is gearing up for its mid-season return by promoting four actors from recurring guests in season one to regular cast members for season two. They are Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, and Kapil Talwalkar. The NBC musical dramedy series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, John Clarence Stewart, and Mary Steenburgen.

Deadline revealed the following about their roles on the NBC comedy:

“Leeds’ David is Zoey’s older brother and a public defender who is dealing with losing his father while becoming a father for the first time. Lee’s Emily, David’s wife, is also a lawyer. Emily is balancing the joys and pains of new motherhood while coping with a newly grieving family. Grant’s Leif is a wide-eyed and seemingly sweet-natured programmer who suddenly finds himself in a new position at Sprq Point. Talwalkar’s Tobin is another programmer at Sprq Point, who uses humor and insults to mask a deep inner complexity.”

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist follows Levy as her Zoey character deals with hearing the thoughts of everyone around her in popular songs. At first, she questions her own sanity but soon realizes this unwanted curse might just be an incredibly wonderful gift.

What do you think? Are you excited to see more of these characters during season two of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist on NBC?