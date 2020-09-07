RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13 Wraps, Production Underway for VH1 Spin-Offs

RuPaul’s Drag Race has filmed another season. Production has wrapped on season 13 of the competition series, and production on an unspecified spin-off series is underway in Los Angeles. It isn’t clear when the upcoming season will premiere, but RuPaul’s Drag Race tends to air at the start of every year. Filming typically occurs in the summer or fall.

Per Variety, the VH1 series has managed to film with COVID-19 protocols in place.

“All crew members are wearing masks. On-camera talent and any crew members interacting with talent are getting tested for COVID-19 three times per week. All other crew members are getting tested once a week.”

Unlike other programs, RuPaul’s Drag Race needs no make-up or hair personnel because the contestants do that themselves. It’s unclear if guest judges will appear in season 13. The set and judges’ table were reconfigured to allow for social distancing and glass panels were installed between the judges.

