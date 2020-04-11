RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race: VH1 Launching New Series

Another RuPaul series is coming to the small screen. VHI has ordered RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race. There will be four episodes of this event series, and the first will air later this month.

“VH1 today announced that RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, an expansion of the Emmy(R) award-winning franchise, will premiere on Friday, April 24th at 9:30pm ET/PT following an all-new episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Untucked will move to 11:00pm ET/PT to make room for the fierce stars.

During this four-part event series, the audience must tune-in to find out which film, music, television, and comedy stars will be featured in the competition. Each week, a trio of celebrities open up their heart and mind to the transformative power of drag, embracing the inner fierce queen inside of them. They all step onto the runway feeling beautiful, powerful and inspired in their own way, realizing that drag doesn’t change who they are, but reveals who they are.

With the help of beloved “Queen Supremes” Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, the celebrities undergo a drag transformation and compete in fan-favorite challenges to win prize money for the charity of their choice. At the end of every episode, RuPaul will crown “America’s Next Celebrity Drag Race Superstar.”

“RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is a blast,” said four-time Emmy(R) Award-winning host and Executive Producer RuPaul. “We put these celebrities through it! Because no matter how famous your charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent is, you still put your pantyhose on one leg at a time.”

Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race airs every Friday at 8:00pm ET/PT on VH1 followed by “Untucked.” This week, the remaining queens get into the groove in a Queen of Pop inspired musical. Guest judges are U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and supermodel Winnie Harlow.

The current season of RuPaul’s Drag Race continues to dominate in the ratings with last Friday’s episode posting the franchises’ highest ratings in nearly two years. Additionally, the season is pacing up +17% versus last season with P18-49.”