Drag Race, All Stars, Untucked: VH1 Renews Three RuPaul TV Series

RuPaul’s continues his reign on VH1. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has renewed RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race, and the spinoff series Untucked.

RuPaul’s Drag Race premiered in 2009 on Logo TV. The reality show, which features competing drag queens, has been renewed for a 13th season. Meanwhile, RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race has been renewed for a sixth season and the aftershow Untucked will return for a 14th season.

VH1 has not yet announced premiere dates for the new seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, RuPaul’s All Stars Drag Race, or Untucked.

From RuPaul:

Drag queens have been on the frontlines of many challenging times in our history. RuPaul’s Drag Race 13, All Stars 6 and new seasons of Untucked will offer more opportunities for our queens to rise to the occasion and spread the love.”

