For All Mankind: Season Five Renewal and Star City Spin-Off Series Announced by Apple TV+

For All Mankind is returning for another season. Apple TV+ has renewed the alternate history drama. The streaming service has also ordered a spin-off series titled Star City, which will focus on the other side of the space race in the Soviet Union. Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi are behind the new series.

Starring Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Shantel Vansanten, Wrenn Schmidt, Sarah Jones, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, and Coral Pena, the series shows an alternate history of the space race. Season four took viewers into the 21st century.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the renewal and the upcoming Star City in a press release.

“Following its critically acclaimed fourth season, which has been praised as “the best-written show on all of television” and “superior sci-fi,” Apple TV+’s hit, award-winning space drama series “For All Mankind” has landed a renewal for season five. Additionally, Apple TV+ and “For All Mankind” creators Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi will expand the “For All Mankind” universe with a brand-new spinoff series, “Star City,” which will be showrun by Nedivi and Wolpert. Both series are produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television.

“Our fascination with the Soviet space program has grown with every season of ‘For All Mankind,’” said executive producers Wolpert and Nedivi. “The more we learned about this secret city in the forests outside Moscow where the Soviet cosmonauts and engineers worked and lived, the more we wanted to tell this story of the other side of the space race. We could not be more excited to continue building out the alternate history universe of ‘For All Mankind’ with our partners at Apple and Sony.”

“With each new season, ‘For All Mankind’ continues to build out a fascinating world and capture global audiences through high quality storytelling that has been so skillfully developed by Ron, Matt and Ben,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “There is so much to explore, and we, along with our partners at Sony, can’t wait to dive into this next chapter of the engrossing ‘For All Mankind’ universe.”

A robust expansion of the “For All Mankind” universe, “Star City” is a propulsive, paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race — when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward. “Star City” is created by Wolpert, Nedivi, and Moore. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions.

Since its global debut, “For All Mankind” has been widely acclaimed as “one of the best shows on television,” and season four holds a perfect 100% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“For All Mankind” is created by Emmy Award winner Moore, and Emmy nominees Wolpert and Nedivi. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Moore and Davis of Tall Ship Productions, as well as David Weddle, Bradley Thompson, Seth Edelstein and Kira Snyder. “For All Mankind” is produced for Apple TV+ by Sony Pictures Television.

The latest season of “For All Mankind” rocketed the series into the new millennium. In the eight years since season three, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. It’s now 2003, and the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working toward.

All four seasons of “For All Mankind” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.”