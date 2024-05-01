Couples Therapy: Season Four Renewal, Premiere Date, and Trailer Set for Showtime Docuseries

Get ready for more Couples Therapy. Showtime announced that the series would return for a fourth season later this month with the release of a trailer. Season three of the docuseries aired in May 2022.

Dr. Orna Guralnik is returning for the nine-episode season to help real couples with their problems. Showtime revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Paramount+ with SHOWTIME today announced that COUPLES THERAPY, the award-winning docuseries featuring acclaimed psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik as she guides couples through real-life therapy sessions, will return for a fourth season. Nine episodes will drop for binge-viewing on Friday, May 31 on streaming and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan before episodes 401 and 402 debut on air on Sunday, June 2, at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Two back-to-back episodes will continue to air on Sundays at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT with episode 409 airing on Sunday, June 30, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. COUPLES THERAPY brings viewers into therapy sessions with Dr. Guralnik, as she deftly guides couples through the conflicts – and extraordinary breakthroughs – typically hidden behind closed doors. In the first installment of season four, Dr. Guralnik uncovers the past secrets and current blowups of four new couples: A polyamorous trio struggles with power dynamics and hidden resentments; newlyweds grapple with religion and sex after severing ties with a disapproving mother; a fiery young couple who can’t stop fighting try living together for the sake of their kid; and Orna decides to prolong treatment for a particularly complicated case of a man who dissociates into multiple identities, and can’t remember fights with his partner. The entire first season of COUPLES THERAPY is available to watch for free sampling starting today, April 30, through May 31, at 11:59 p.m. PT across YouTube, multiple streaming providers’ devices – including Amazon, Apple and Roku – Pluto TV and the Paramount+ Free Content Hub. Season two also is available to watch on air on MTV, starting today, with episodes airing weekly on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET/PT. Additional previous seasons are available to watch on streaming and on-demand for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan. COUPLES THERAPY won the Television Critics Association (TCA) Award for Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming in 2021 and the American Cinema Editors Award for Best Edited Non-Scripted Series in 2024. The series has garnered additional award nominations from the International Documentary Association, 2023 TCA Awards, Cinema Eye Honor Awards and Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards. COUPLES THERAPY is produced by Edgeline Films. Sundance Award-winning filmmakers Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli Despres (Weiner, Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show) serve as executive producers. Sophie Kissinger and Matt Parker are producers for season four with Kim Roberts directing.”

The trailer for Couples Therapy season four is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Showtime series? Do you plan to watch the new season later this month?