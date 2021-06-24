Couples Therapy: Season Three; Showtime Renews Docu-Series for 2022

Couples Therapy is getting another season. Showtime has renewed the docu-series for a third season which will air in two parts in 2022. Psychologist and psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik will return to help couples work out their issues.

Showtime revealed more about the renewal of Couples Therapy in a press release.

“Today, SHOWTIME announced it has picked up an extended third season of the acclaimed docu-series COUPLES THERAPY, from Sundance Award-winning filmmakers Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli Despres. The third season – split into two distinct runs to premiere in 2022 – will continue to feature world-renowned psychologist and psychoanalyst Dr. Orna Guralnik, along with fresh sets of couples in each season-three installment. The announcement was made by Vinnie Malhotra, Executive Vice President, Nonfiction Programming, Showtime Networks Inc.

COUPLES THERAPY unlocks the hidden world of other people’s relationships by bringing viewers into the visceral experience of real-life therapy sessions. Dr. Guralnik deftly guides couples through honest confrontation, revealing the struggles – and extraordinary breakthroughs – typically unseen by anyone outside the room.

“We are in awe of the bravery of these couples and deeply grateful for the continued opportunity to capture and share their struggles with the world,” says show creators Kriegman, Steinberg and Despres. “The therapeutic work is not just gripping – it is also a profound reminder of the power of reconciliation and the worthiness of striving to better love one another.”

“I believe what draws people to COUPLES THERAPY are the raw, transformative journeys couples go through in treatment and the chance to witness the fascinating ways the unconscious reveals itself, all usually hidden behind closed doors,” says Dr. Guralnik. “Every session underscores the extraordinary human capacity to work through the most challenging problems through empathy and love.”

COUPLES THERAPY wrapped its second season last month and has received critical praise from press and viewers alike. Seasons one and two and COUPLES THERAPY: THE COVID SPECIAL are streaming on-demand on SHOWTIME and across all SHOWTIME partner platforms.

COUPLES THERAPY is produced by Edgeline Films for SHOWTIME. Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg and Eli Despres serve as executive producers. Carly Hugo and Matt Parker are producers.”