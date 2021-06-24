blackAF: Cancelled; Season Two Renewal for Netflix Series Reversed

A year ago, the #blackAF comedy series was renewed for a second season by Netflix but the decision has now been reversed. Viewers may still see more of the characters, however. The Kenya Barris comedy may become a series of movies on the streaming service, per Deadline. In October, Barris left his $100M deal with Netflix to form BET Studios with ViacomCBS.

The plot of the Netflix series was described this way:

“#blackAF, whose end as a series was revealed by Barris in a magazine profile for THR, flips the traditional sitcom family on its head. Pulling back the curtain, it uncovers and explores the messy, unapologetic and often hilarious world of what it means to be a “new money” Black family trying to get it right in a modern world where “right” is no longer a fixed concept.”

Genneya Walton, Iman Benson, Scarlet Spencer, Justin Claiborne, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers starred alongside Barris in the series, which premiered in April 2020.

What do you think? Were you planning to watch season two of #blackAF on Netflix? Would you watch a series of films?