The Society: Cancelled, No Season Two Despite Netflix Renewal

There’s been a change of plans at Netflix . The streaming service previously renewed The Society TV series for a second season . Now, those plans have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

A mystery drama, The Society stars Rachel Keller, Kathryn Newton, Alex Fitzalan, Kristine Froseth, Jacques Colimon, Sean Berdy, Toby Wallace, Gideon Adlon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex MacNicoll, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jose Julian, Salena Qureshi, Jack Mulhern, and Grace Victoria Cox. This modern retelling of Lord of the Flies centers on students from a wealthy New England enclave, who return home from a scrubbed camping trip to find everyone they left behind has vanished. While at first, they decide to take advantage of the situation, it soon becomes clear they need to establish some sort of social order, while they figure out what has happened to them and where they really are.

The first season of 10 episodes was released on May 10th in 2019. The Society was renewed for a second season a couple of months later and plans were underway for the show’s return. Now, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, season two won’t be produced.

Netflix issued a statement about the cancellation of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This. “We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This. We’re disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators, including Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all the writers, casts and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world.”

Newton addressed the cancellation in a video on Instagram. The actress is “heartbroken” by the news and shared that, “We all really wanted to go back… Everything was written. I can’t even believe it. … I’m so sad. I loved The Society so much. I loved Allie. And I loved our cast.”

