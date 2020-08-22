How well do the kids establish a new social order during the first season of The Society TV show on Netflix? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Society is cancelled or renewed for season two. Netflix and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about The Society season one episodes. We invite you to rate them for us here. **Status update below.

A Netflix mystery drama, The Society stars Rachel Keller, Kathryn Newton, Alex Fitzalan, Kristine Froseth, Jacques Colimon, Sean Berdy, Toby Wallace, Gideon Adlon, Olivia DeJonge, Alex MacNicoll, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Jose Julian, Salena Qureshi, Jack Mulhern, and Grace Victoria Cox. This modern retelling of Lord of the Flies centers on students from a wealthy New England enclave, who return home from a scrubbed camping trip to find everyone they left behind has vanished. While at first, they decide to take advantage of the situation, it soon becomes clear they need to establish some sort of society, while they figure out what has happened to them and where they really are.



What do you think? Which season one episodes of The Society TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should Netflix have cancelled or renewed The Society for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

**8/22/20 update: The Society has been canceled.