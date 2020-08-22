The X-Files: FOX Series Cast Reunites for Charity Music Video

The truth tune is out there. The cast of the X-Files reunited recently for a new music video made for charity. David Duchovny, Gillan Anderson, and many others gathered virtually to sing a song written for The X-Files theme. A science-fiction series, the show aired on FOX for nine seasons, from 1993 until 2002, and spawned two spin-off series and a pair of feature films. The X-Files was later revived for two more seasons, from 2016 until 2018, on the FOX network.

Per Variety, the cast sang the spoken lyrics submitted by Jennifer Large and Rebecca McDonald. The pair of fans had entered a challenge looking for the best-spoken lyrics to the sci-fi show theme music.

Duchovny, Anderson, Mitch Pileggi, Robert Patrick, Annabeth Gish, James Pickens Jr., Laurie Holden, William B. Davis, Nicholas Lea, and Cary Elwes all appear in the video alongside many others.

What do you think? Are you a fan of The X-Files? Would you want to see more from the series someday?