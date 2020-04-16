Duncanville: FOX Series Cast to Do Online Table Read for Charity

The cast of Duncanville is doing a little something special later this week. The cast will gather together to do an online table read for charity. Amy Poehler, Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa, Joy Osmanski and others from the cast will read the pilot episode of the animated series. Duncanville has already been renewed for a second season.

FOX plans theevent for. The event will air on the Animation Domination YouTube Channel.

This is the first of many planned events, according to a press release shared by FOX. The network revealed the following:

“As we continue to navigate these difficult times, FOX wants to bring our fans and family together to share, create and connect. To do so, we are launching #AtHomeWith. This digital campaign will focus on storytelling through FOX talent, TV viewing and, most importantly, giving back through charitable donations to Feeding America. This content will live across FOXTV social pages, touching on key topics that are affecting all of us and providing entertaining experiences for fans.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Duncanville? Will you watch the online table read?