The Simpsons: Season 32; FOX Sitcom Has Table Read for Episode 700

The Simpsons has hit a major milestone. The FOX TV show just had a table read for their 700th episode.

The long-running animated series is currently in its 31st season. The sitcom revolves around working stiff Homer Simpson (Dan Castellaneta), his understanding blue-haired wife Marge (Julie Kavner), delinquent son Bart (Nancy Cartwright), intellectual daughter Lisa (Yeardley Smith), infant daughter Maggie, and their Springfield relations, friends, foes, and neighbors.

On Twitter, Simpsons showrunner Al Jean posted a photo of the FOX series’ 700th episode. So far, only 684 episodes have aired, but the sitcom has been renewed for a 32nd season. A premiere date has not yet been announced but it will likely premiere this fall.

