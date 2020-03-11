Vulture Watch

Will Bart ever get out of elementary school? Has The Simpsons TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 32nd season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Simpsons, season 32. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, The Simpsons stars the voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer. Now the longest-running American sitcom, the show revolves around working stiff Homer Simpson (Castellaneta), his understanding blue-haired wife Marge (Kavner), delinquent son Bart (Cartwright), intellectual daughter Lisa (Smith), infant daughter Maggie, and their Springfield relations, friends, foes, and neighbors.



Season 31 Ratings

The 31st season of The Simpsons is averaging a 1.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.06 million viewers. Compared to season 30, that’s down by 7% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership. Find out how The Simpsons stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S The Simpsons has been renewed for a 32nd season which will debut (TBD 2020). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

The Simpsons has already been renewed for season 32 but it will be interesting to see what happens after that. Since Disney now owns the series, could the show move to a Disney-owned channel? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Simpsons cancellation or renewal news.



