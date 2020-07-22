Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Simpsons, Bless the Harts: FOX Reveals Fall 2020 Premiere Date, Previews Comic-Con Panels (Video)

While all five broadcast networks have revealed their upcoming schedules, FOX is the first of the five broadcast networks to reveal any Fall 2020 premiere dates.

Starting at 8:00 PM on Sunday, September 27th, viewers can watch the premieres of The Simpsons (season 32), Bless the Harts (season two), Bob’s Burgers (season 11) and Family Guy (season 18). Duncanville (season two) will debut mid-season in 2021.

Here’s FOX’s announcement, as well as years videos for the respective shows’ Comic-Con@Home panels.

ANIMATION DOMINATION RETURNS TO FOX SUNDAYS THIS FALL AND TO COMIC-CON@HOME THIS WEEKEND!

All-New Seasons of THE SIMPSONS, BLESS THE HARTS, BOB’S BURGERS and FAMILY GUY Premiere Sunday, Sept. 27 @ 8/7c on FOX, And DUNCANVILLE To Return Spring 2021

Don’t Miss Exclusive Conversations With The Casts And Creative Teams of FOX’s ANIMATION DOMINATION at Comic-Con@Home:

DUNCANVILLE

Panel Time: Thursday, July 23 12:00 PM

Join executive producers Mike and Julie Scully, executive producer and star Amy Poehler, along with stars Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa, for an exclusive first look at the upcoming second season; returning next Spring on FOX.

Watch/Share an Exclusive Sneak Peek at the DUNCANVILLE Comic-Con@Home Panel:

Join the Conversation: Twitter (Hashtag): @DuncanvilleFOX (#Duncanville) Facebook: DuncanvilleFOX Instagram: @DuncanvilleFOX

BOB’S BURGERS

Panel Time: Friday, July 24 4:00 PM

The Emmy Award-winning animated FOX series BOB’S BURGERS invites fans into their homes for a virtual panel with all of the laughs and surprises they generally bring to the Indigo Ballroom. Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard will break news about the upcoming season and will also be joined by executive producer Nora Smith and supervising producer Janelle Momary. The always-entertaining cast, including H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz and Larry Murphy, will have you howling with laughter with never-before-seen footage, followed by a lively panel discussion and fan Q&A.

Watch/Share an Exclusive Sneak Peek at the BOB’S BURGERS Comic-Con@Home Panel:

Join the Conversation: Twitter (Hashtag): @BobsBurgersFOX (#BobsBurgers) Facebook: BobsBurgers Instagram: @BobsBurgersFOX

THE SIMPSONS

Panel Time: Saturday, July 25 11:00 AM

They’ll never stop THE SIMPSONS!…from appearing at Comic-Con; this time on Zoom. Join Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson and moderator Yeardley Smith. Find out how the show has surmounted social distancing and turbulent times en route to Season 32!

Watch/Share an Exclusive Sneak Peek at THE SIMPSONS Comic-Con@Home Panel:

Join the Conversation: Twitter (Hashtag): @TheSimpsons (#TheSimpsons), @HomerJSimpson, @ComicBookGuy Facebook: TheSimpsons Instagram: @TheSimpsons

BLESS THE HARTS

Panel Time: Saturday, July 25 12:00 PM

Join the Harts, in quarantine of course, for a Paint & Sip! Watch Kristen Wiig (Jenny Hart), Maya Rudolph (Betty Hart), Ike Barinholtz (Wayne Edwards), Jillian Bell (Violet Hart) and Fortune Feimster (Brenda) with executive producers Phil Lord, Chris Miller and Andy Bobrow, as they recreate BLESS THE HARTS characters, while chatting about their favorite moments from Season One; what they’re looking forward to in Season Two on FOX this Fall; and how they’ve kept busy during quarantine while drinking the show’s favorite drink – boxed wine!

Watch/Share an Exclusive Sneak Peek at the BLESS THE HARTS Comic-Con@Home Panel:

Join the Conversation: Twitter (Hashtag): @BlessTheHarts (#BlessTheHarts) Facebook: BlessTheHarts Instagram: @BlessTheHarts

FAMILY GUY

Panel Time: Saturday, July 25 2:00 PM

Join cast members Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis and Seth Green, as well as executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin and Kara Vallow of FOX’s hit animated comedy, FAMILY GUY, as they celebrate 350 episodes with a virtual table read! After, take a look back at some favorite moments from the last 18 seasons, plus a special sneak peek at the hilarity and hi-jinx coming up in the all-new season premiering this fall on FOX!

Watch/Share an Exclusive Sneak Peek at the FAMILY GUY Comic-Con@Home Panel:

Join the Conversation: Twitter (Hashtag): @FamilyGuyonFOX (#FamilyGuy) Facebook: FamilyGuy Instagram: @FamilyGuyFOX

FOX Entertainment Panels Will Be Available On YouTube Following The Above Schedule, And Will Be Located On FOX Digital Platforms For Four Hours Following Their Conclusion